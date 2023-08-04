Gap x LoveShackFancy

Gap × Loveshackfancy Denim Tiered Midi Dress With Washwell

$158.00

Gap icons meet LoveShackFancy icons.Classics with florals, nostalgic with a twist, made for all. Soft denim midi dress. Crewneck. Short sleeves with lace and ruffle detail. Button front. Tiered skirt with lace detail. Better denim. Better planet. This pair of denim is part of our water-saving Washwell program. Compared to conventional wash methods, Washwell has saved millions of liters of water since 2016. #792400