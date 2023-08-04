Gap x LoveShackFancy

Gap × Loveshackfancy Cable-knit Cropped Sweater

$79.95

Buy Now Review It

At Gap

Straight, cropped silhouette with a slim fit. Hits at the waist. Models wearing Gap size S are 5'8"–5'11" (172–180 cm) with 23.5–26" (60–66 cm) waist & 33–38" (84–97 cm) hips. Models wearing Gap size XL are 5'8"–5'11" (172–180 cm) with 34–36” (86–91 cm) waist & 45–50" (114–127 cm) hips. Gap icons meet LoveShackFancy icons.Classics with florals, nostalgic with a twist, made for all. Soft cotton cable-knit cropped sweater. Mockneck. Long sleeves. #793356 100% Cotton. Machine wash and lay flat to dry Imported.