Gap

Men’s Vintage Soft Sweatpant

$49.99 $19.84

Buy Now Review It

77% Cotton, 23% Polyester Imported Pull On closure Machine Wash COMFY FLEECE: Gap men's sweatpants are made with a comfy fleece fabric and are the ideal wardrobe staple for keeping warm EASY FIT, PULL-ON STYLE: These classic sweatpants have an elasticized waistband, ensuring these pants stay right where they need to be ELASTICIZED CUFFS: With elastic cuffs, these men's jogger pants stay close to your ankles and are suitable for tons of sports and other athletic activities It’s time to retire your old college sweatpants, as these Gap Men's Vintage Soft Sweatpants are sure to become your newest go-to pair. Classic sweatpant styling in a super soft fleece fabric make these sweatpants a must-have for your wardrobe.