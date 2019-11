Gap

Gap Logo Pajama Set

$69.95 $42.00

Buy Now Review It

At Gap

Gap Logo Pajama Set: Soft cotton-blend jersey knit top.,Long raglan sleeves with banded rib-knit cuffs.,Rib-knit trim at crewneck.,Banded ribbed-knit hem.,Plaid arch logo patch applique at chest.,Soft flannel weave at pants.,Drawcord ties at elasticized waistband.,Piping at cuffs.,Allover plaid pattern.