Ganni

Soft Wool Scarf

$135.00

Buy Now Review It

Fabric: Brushed ribbed knit Stripe pattern Shell: 32% alpaca/32% wool/30% polyamide/6% elastane Hand wash Imported, China Style #GANNI31635 Crafted in a cozy alpaca blend and featuring vibrant colors, this GANNI scarf is a chilly-weather essential that's bound to brighten up any grey day.