United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Canada
Ganni
Ganni Seasonal Recycled Tech Bucket Hat-brazillian
$105.00$52.50
At Shopbop
Fabric: Technical weave Brand embroidery Shell: 100% recycled polyester Lined Wash cold Imported, China Style #GANNI31319 Made from 100% recycled polyester and featuring a fun floral print, this GANNI bucket hat is a sporty and vibrant addition to add to weekend-ready ensembles. Wear yours with everything from crisp blouses to slouchy tees on sunny days.