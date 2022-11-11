Ganni

Ganni Banner Shoulder Bag

$525.00

Buy Now Review It

At Farfetch

Conscious GANNI Banner shoulder bag Highlights myrtle-green recycled leather-blend debossed logo to the front foldover top single shoulder strap main compartment Conscious: This item is made from at least 50% recycled or upcycled materials. For recycled synthetic clothing products we highly recommend using a microfibre-catching washing bag to ensure that no microplastics that can pollute water are released in the process. Conscious: Carbon-neutral certified – the carbon emissions produced have been calculated, reduced and the residual amount offset. Composition Outer: Recycled Leather 100%, Cotton 35% Lining: Recycled Cotton 65% Wearing The model is 1.78 m wearing size OS Product IDs FARFETCH ID: 18771497 Brand style ID: A4476