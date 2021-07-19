Ganni

Ganni 65mm Flatform Knotted Sandals

$425.00

Buy Now Review It

At Farfetch

The Details New Season GANNI 65mm flatform knotted sandals GANNI's AW21 collection showcases the brand's positive and joyful approach to accessories whilst promoting sustainable and responsibly sourced materials. Using recycled polyester and boasting a bright orange shade, these sandals sit atop a two-tone flatform sole and feature satin straps with knotted embellishments for an elegant touch. Highlights flame orange recycled polyester-blend flatform sole satin finish knot detailing crossover strap detail open toe branded leather insole POSITIVELY CONSCIOUS: GANNI measures the carbon footprint of every item, and on each you'll find the Climate Compensated label, showing they've covered the cost to make that footprint carbon neutral. Imported Composition lining: Leather 100% sole: Rubber 100% outer: Recycled Polyester 100% Designer Style ID: S1451RecycledSatin Wearing The model is 5 ft 11 in wearing size 40 (IT)