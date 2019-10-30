Essie

Game Theory Collection Matte

$9.00

Buy Now Review It

At Ulta Beauty

Are you ready for a high stakes game of love? This season bring your best hand and let the games begin. The only way to win one's heart is by going all in, but that doesn't mean you should reveal your ace of shades and surrender your wild card just yet. It's not a game if it can't be played, so before I call your bluff, you'd better hold 'em tight. My charming ways and flirty tricks will have you wishing you'd mastered my game theory collection.a soft pink nail polish with violet pearl and a velvet matte finish - matteinspired by a high stakes game of love - are you ready to risk it allexclusive easy glide brush for quick, even applicationfeeling lucky - it suits you