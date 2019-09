Gucci

Game Patch Cotton Socks

Calf and ankle socks continue to be an important part of Gucci's design narrative. Made from a cotton blend, these socks feature a Sylvie Web trim and are enriched with a Gucci game patch, inspired by the details decorating vintage tracksuits from the 80s. Pink cotton with Gucci game patch. Sylvie Web trim.