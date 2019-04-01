Urban Decay

Game Of Thrones Vice Lipstick In Lannister Gold

With its super-creamy, intensely-pigmented formula, Vice Lipstick is always the best weapon—four limited-edition shades join the Urban Decay | Game of Thrones collection. Four Vice Lipstick shades from the Urban Decay | Game of Thrones collection are here to rule. Command your seat on the throne in a metallic bronze (Cersei Lannister), or inspire allies and foes to bend the knee in a fiery red (Daenerys Targaryen). Fight quietly and let your profound strength emerge with a warm peach nude (Sansa Stark), or let everyone know winter is coming with a deep berry-wine (White Walker).