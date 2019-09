Dark Horse

Game Of Thrones: Dragon Egg Bookends

$149.99 $129.94

Daenerys Targaryen is given three petrified dragon eggs as a gift for her wedding to Khal Drogo. Dark Horse has skillfully replicated all three dragon eggs into a deluxe set of triple bookends! Each dragon egg stands 7" tall on its decorative base and placed together they are just over 13" wide. Use them as bookends, or proudly display them in all of their statuesque glory!.