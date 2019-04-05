PayTheIronPrice

Game Of Thrones Cake Topper

Large Throne ---------- INFO -------------------------------------------------- - Dimensions are approximately: Base is 7.0"x 8.0" High. Since each one is handmade, they will vary slightly. - Color: Black and silver with gold accents - Weight is approximately: 4 ounces and will not be too heavy as a cake topper. - This is made from household items and carefully hand painted, it is not made from metal. - See my shop for a smaller version: https://www.etsy.com/shop/PayTheIronPrice Please pay the gold price and not the iron price. -------------------------------------------------- The Iron Throne was forged at the order of Aegon the Conqueror, the first of the Targaryen Kings. The Throne was forged from swords surrendered to Aegon in the War of the Conquest, then were melted down by his dragon, Balerion the Black Dread, then hammered into a throne. These replicas are made in the same spirit. I use the swords of conquered foes. They happen to be much smaller (and plastic) but just as deadly. There is not one piece that is not shaped by hand or manipulated by me in some way. I then hand paint them with the blood of my enemies (my enemies blood has the same qualities as acrylic paint). It took Balerion the Black Dread and the iron workers fifty-nine days to finish their Iron Throne. Mine takes about five days (mostly because I have to let the blood dry between coats). Then it is shipped to you by raven (USPS Mail).