Your smartphone already sits on the table while you're out to brunch, it lays next to you on the couch while you watch reruns and scroll through texts--you might as well give it the official party invite. Game of Phones turns your trusty cellular companion into the subject of a scavenger hunt between you and your friends. Just gather your friends and their smart phones (sorry, flip phone, you're not invited), draw a prompt card, and see who can use their phones the fastest to create an emoji masterpiece, show off the last photo you took, or find the weirdest Google Image result for your name. Collect the most points to win.