Search
Products fromShopHome & DecorSexual Wellness
Geeky Sex Toys

Game Of Moans: Long Shaft

$150.00$110.00
At Geeky Sex Toys
Have you been dreaming of a long, thick shaft? Then this dildo sword will fulfill your fantasy. You know nothin until you have experienced orgasmic sensations with this dildo sword. The sword’s hilt also allows for maximum penetration and pleasure.
Featured in 1 story
Shop These 'Game Of Thrones' Sex Toys
by Erika W. Smith