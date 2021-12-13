We're Not Really Strangers

Game

$25.00

Buy Now Review It

At Target

We're Not Really Strangers is a purpose driven card game and movement all about empowering meaningful connections. Three carefully crafted levels of questions and wildcards that allow you to deepen your existing relationships and create new ones. Level 1 (Perception) explores how others view us on the surface and allows us to challenge our assumptions of one another. Level 2 (Connection) digs deeper and asks the rarely asks questions. And finally Level 3 (Reflection) prompts us to reflect on what we learned about each other and ourselves. Be warned: While playing, feelings may arise. Are you ready?