AOMAIS

Gallon Water Bottle With Motivational Time Marker, Large 128oz/74oz

$69.00 $54.99

Buy Now Review It

[1 Gallon Water Bottle] Large capacity(128 oz) allows you to enjoy one full bottle of water without having to refill it frequently. Stable and Durable Keeps you focused on the end goal. There are measurements on the side of the bottle. 500 ml (17 oz) between the two markers. Fill the top of the water bottle to 1 gallon [Time Marker & Capacity Scale] The simple way to track water intake helps you stay on track with the hourly goals, make sure that you're accomplishing your daily water goals! Featured with transparent appearance and capacity scale helps you check the actual amount of water intake easily and clearly. Water bottle with time marker and encouraging quotes makes drinking water fun & easy [Functional Design] Made of durable PETG material, BPA free, Lightweight, No chemical taste or odors. PP5 lid using reusable materials with a leak-proof gasket inside, sealed leakproof, eco-friendly. With an easy-filled mouth opening, small nozzle for easy drinking, equipped with flip top opening mechanism. High quality nylon strap, stable and durable enough, easy to carry with motivational time marker [Multiple occasions] This large water bottle is suitable for getting water intake at work, gym, exercise, office, sport and outdoor activities. A must have for any fitness goals including weight loss, appetite control and overall health. It can be used for carnivals and theme parks as well as picnics. It keeps the whole family hydrated! A good gift for your family and friends! [Lifetime Warranty & Use Note] We offer lifetime unconditional replacement and 24 hours customer service(not including damage caused by abnormal use). Please contact us if you have any questions. Use for note: Not for Dishwasher! Not for Hot Liquid! Pay attention to anti-fall!