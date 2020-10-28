Presto Products

Gallon Compost Bin

Large capacity—expandable to 4 feet (216 gallon) Easy to assemble with closure keys. Easy to move. Easy to reassemble. Made from 50% recycled plastic content. The best value composting bin on the market. Excellent ventilation. The GEOBIN composter is a great way for households to quickly and easily compost kitchen scraps and yard waste. The least expensive, largest capacity composting bin on the market, the GEOBIN backyard compost system is easy to set up and is ideal for all skill levels, from beginners to master gardeners. Use the finished compost around trees, flowers and garden plants to amend the soil with rich nutrients and beautify your outdoor environment. Buy yours today and enjoy it for years to come!