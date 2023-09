Gorman

Gallery Tote

$70.00 $21.00

Buy Now Review It

At Gorman

Water resistant reversible tote bag - Gorman green - sides of bag fold in and tie for alternate shape - body of bag measures approximately 57.5 cm w x 50cm h - straps measure 50cm long - features exclusive Agathe Singer x gorman print - print placement may vary Product Code: GWFU483101955