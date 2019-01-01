Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Makeup
Fenty Beauty By Rihanna
Galaxy Eyeshadow Palette
$59.00
$39.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Sephora
A limited-edition glitter eyeshadow palette of 14 star-dusted shades designed to accessorize any eye look.
Featured in 2 stories
7 Fenty Beauty Reviews You
Have
To Read
by
Samantha Sasso
8 Black-Owned Beauty Brands To Shop Now
by
Khalea Underwood
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Le Métier de Beauté
True Colour Eye Shadow In Tamarack
$30.00
from
DermStore
BUY
DETAILS
NARS
Dual-intensity Eyeshadow In Sycorax
$29.00
from
NARS
BUY
DETAILS
Ardency Inn
Modster Manuka Honey Enriched Pigments In Rose Gold
$21.00
from
Ardency Inn
BUY
DETAILS
Urban Decay
Electric Pressed Pigment Palette
$49.00
from
Urban Decay
BUY
More from Fenty Beauty By Rihanna
DETAILS
Fenty Beauty By Rihanna
Body Lava Body Luminizer
$69.00
from
Sephora
BUY
DETAILS
Fenty Beauty By Rihanna
Body Lava Body Luminizer
$59.00
from
Sephora
BUY
DETAILS
Fenty Beauty By Rihanna
Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer
$23.00
from
Sephora
BUY
DETAILS
Fenty Beauty By Rihanna
Mattemoiselle Plush Matte Lipstick
$23.00
from
Sephora
BUY
More from Makeup
DETAILS
Ilia
Color Haze Multi-use Pigment
$32.00
from
Credo
BUY
DETAILS
Pop and Suki
Makeup Case
$85.00
from
Pop and Suki
BUY
DETAILS
Clinique
Cliniquefit Workout 24-hour Mascara
$20.00
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
DETAILS
Pop and Suki
Makeup Case
$85.00
from
Pop and Suki
BUY
More from Celebs & Influencers
Beauty
Kim Kardashian Filed A Trademark For Psalm West's Future Bea...
Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West just welcomed their fourth child, Psalm West, and before he could stand up on the Sunday Service stage with his sister
by
aimee simeon
Beauty
Cardi B Reportedly Cancels Upcoming Show Due To Plastic-Surgery C...
Two weeks after addressing her liposuction during a performance in Tennessee, Cardi B is reportedly taking time off due to complications from her
by
aimee simeon
Beauty
Harry Styles Got 3 Tiny New Tattoos — But What Do They Mean?
Harry Styles has a lot of tattoos — this, we know. What we didn't know was that the internet's favorite boyfriend recently added three new tattoos to
by
Samantha Sasso
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted