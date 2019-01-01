Search
Products fromShopBeautyMakeup
Fenty Beauty By Rihanna

Galaxy Eyeshadow Palette

$59.00$39.00
At Sephora
A limited-edition glitter eyeshadow palette of 14 star-dusted shades designed to accessorize any eye look.
Featured in 2 stories
7 Fenty Beauty Reviews You Have To Read
by Samantha Sasso
8 Black-Owned Beauty Brands To Shop Now
by Khalea Underwood