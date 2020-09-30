Gaiam

Gaiam Restore Hot & Cold Foot Roller

$15.00

Buy Now Review It

At Anthropologie

Designed to provide relief for aches and pains in your feet, this ergonomic massage roller contours to the arch of your foot as its textured surface gently kneads tense muscles. Better yet? It maintains temperature for 20 minutes of hot or cold therapy - just place it in a bowl of hot water or in the freezer beforehand! **About Gaiam** A fusion of the words Gaia - the Mother Earth goddess in ancient Greek mythology - and I am, Gaiam aims to encapsulate the beautiful interconnectivity of all things with their approachable collection of yoga and wellness products. Designed for beginners, experts, and everyone in between, Gaiam celebrates accessible fitness and encourages us to embrace every part of our perfectly imperfect selves - especially when it comes to yoga.