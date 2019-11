Gaiam

Gaiam Foldable Yoga Mat

$24.98

Buy Now Review It

At Gaiam

Our 2mm Foldable Yoga Mat is ultra lightweight, highly compact, and super cute. This mat folds flat and easily fits in your carry-on or tote bag, making to and from studio travel easier than ever. With a sticky texture and compatibility, you will stand strong in your Warrior || on any weekend getaway, retreat or trip across town.