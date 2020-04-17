Gaiam

You'll get more out of your workout with the addition of the 8 pound Neoprene Hand weights from Gaiam. The durable cast iron and neoprene shell provides a comfortable, non-slip grip that make these hand weights comfortable to hold, letting you get through more reps without having to set them down. Available in 8-pound weights, these lightweight dumbbells are perfect for high-volume reps or for supplementing a yoga or Pilates workout, and the vibrant color makes your workout feel more fun. Go up in weight as you build strength. Hexagonal weights are made from steel and color-coated with a neoprene shell that prevents damage to floors. Not sold in pairs, each sold individually.