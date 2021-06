ASTR The Label

Gaia Floral Midi Dress

$98.00

At Astr The Label

Slip into sexy. This dreamy silk midi dress is everything you need for long summer nights. Cowl neckline accentuates the bust and is supported by skinny shoulder straps. Vintage-inspired floral print decorates this style. Fitted bodice descends to a relaxed midi skirt with a front slit accent. Low cut back with adjustable cross straps.