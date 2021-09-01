Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Boots
Marc Fisher LTD
Gadri Pointed Toe Bootie
$189.00
$129.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
Elastic-gore insets add to the ease and comfort of a stylish pointy-toe bootie lifted by a chunky stacked heel.
Need a few alternatives?
L.L. Bean
Signature Waxed-canvas Maine Hunting Shoe
BUY
$149.00
L.L. Bean
Free People
Riley Whipstitch Tall Boots
BUY
$298.00
Free People
ALOHAS
West Total Black Boots
BUY
$240.00
Verishop
Marc Fisher LTD
Gadri Pointed Toe Bootie
BUY
$129.99
$189.00
Nordstrom
More from Marc Fisher LTD
Marc Fisher LTD
Padmia Chelsea Boot
BUY
$99.90
$189.00
Nordstrom
Marc Fisher LTD
Padmia Chelsea Boot
BUY
$99.90
$189.00
Nordstrom
Marc Fisher LTD
Oshay Pointed Toe Bootie
BUY
$71.97
$189.95
Nordstrom Rack
Marc Fisher LTD
Padmia Chelsea Boot
BUY
$99.90
$189.00
Nordstrom
More from Boots
L.L. Bean
Signature Waxed-canvas Maine Hunting Shoe
BUY
$149.00
L.L. Bean
Free People
Riley Whipstitch Tall Boots
BUY
$298.00
Free People
ALOHAS
West Total Black Boots
BUY
$240.00
Verishop
Marc Fisher LTD
Gadri Pointed Toe Bootie
BUY
$129.99
$189.00
Nordstrom
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted