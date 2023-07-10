Gacimy

14k Gold Plated Gold Huggie Earrings

$12.99 $11.04

Buy Now Review It

Hypoallergenic: 14K yellow gold plated huggie hoop earrings, nickel-free and lead-free, gentle to your sensitive ears Lightweight: Approx 0.03oz small gold hoop earrings for women, comfort for wearing everyday like you've never wore Shiny: Handcrafted high polished finish gold hoops with AAA+ cubic zirconia, which make you brilliant to be noticed Sturdiness: 2mm thick, 8mm inner diameter small hoop earrings with 20 gauge post with sturdy secure clasp, easy to put on and take off Giftable: All Gacimy jewelry packed in a dainty gift box, great gift ideas for your family or best friend on Christmas, Mother's Day, birthday parties, etc.