Hunza G

Gabrielle Seersucker Bandeau Bikini

£135.00

Buy Now Review It

At Net-A-Porter

Hunza G's 'Gabrielle' bikini is designed in the same seersucker fabric that made the brand so popular in the '80s - it's stretchy enough to fit small to medium-sized busts without compromising on comfort or coverage. This style has a classic bandeau top and vintage-inspired high-cut briefs to create the illusion of longer legs. The powder-blue hue will enhance sun-kissed skin beautifully.