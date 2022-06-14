Tanya Taylor

Gabriella Dress

$545.00

At Tanya Taylor

Designed in a lightweight cotton poplin, Gabriella is a modern midi dress in vibrant orange crush. Featuring figure-grazing fit with gathered tiers throughout the bodice, Gabriella is a clean and graphic seasonal silhouette. With a cutout back and adjustable straps and tie, this style lends a feminine sensibility to any event. Product Details: • Midi length • Scoop neckline • Adjustable straps • Lined bodice • On seam pockets • Bra-friendly back tie Fit Details: • True to size • Vie is 5’8” and wears a size 0 Materials & Care: • Self: 63% Cotton, 37% Polyester. Lining: 100% Cotton. • Dry clean only