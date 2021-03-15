Charles and Keith

Gabine Saddle Bag

€75.00

Buy Now Review It

At Charles and Keith

Rendered in black so it can be easily styled with any look you have in mind, our Gabine saddle bag is a chic accessory that you definitely need in your closet this spring. Offering carrying versatility thanks to the two detachable bag straps that it comes with, you can carry it as a shoulder bag with the short strap or sling it across your body with the long adjustable strap. Neither too small nor too big, this medium-sized beauty can hold all of your daily essentials safely with some room to spare. Complete with a shiny metallic buckle that adds a touch of glamour, team it with jeans, a black bodysuit and ankle boots. Thank you for your interest and support. Pre-order for the Gabine Saddle Bag has ended. If you have placed an order, it should be shipped out in April 2021. We will notify you via email when your order is ready to be shipped.