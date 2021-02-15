United States
Charles & Keith
Gabine Saddle Bag
£65.00
At Charles & Keith
Rendered in black so it can be easily styled with any look you have in mind, this saddle bag is a chic accessory that you definitely need in your closet this spring. Neither too small nor too big, this medium-sized beauty can hold all of your daily essentials safely with some room to spare. Complete with a shiny metallic buckle that adds a touch of glamour, team it with denim jeans, a black bodysuit and ankle boots. Limited to 3 items per customer.