United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Canada
GabiFresh x Swimsuits For All
All Vanguard Cup Sized Ribbed One Piece Swimsuit
$155.00$93.00
At Swimsuits For All
PRODUCT DETAILS Scoopneck Built-in, soft wire-free bra cups Adjustable straps Allover ribbed fabric Gold metal hardware Fully lined swimsuit FIT & SIZING Moderate bottom coverage Choose your band/cup size like you would your favorite bra! This style is available in cup sizes up to E/F cup! Not sure of your size? Check our size guide here FABRIC & CARE 82% Nylon / 18% Spandex Ribbed fabric detail Hand wash with mild soap. Roll suit in towel & squeeze out excess water. Dry flat; avoid washers & dryers. Imported