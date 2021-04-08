United States
GabiFresh x Swimsuits For All
Gabifresh Cup Sized Tie Front Underwire Bikini Set
$126.00$113.00
At swimsuitsforall
Functional tie-front Underwire cup with soft mesh lining Adjustable straps G-hook back closure with 3 adjustments Fully lined, full coverage brief Full bottom coverage Suit your size! Are you one size on top and another on bottom? Mix and match your top and bottom sizes for your perfect fit. Swim Solutions: Underwire Choose your band/cup size like you would your favorite bra! This style is available in cup sizes up to G/H cup! 82% Nylon / 18% Spandex Hand wash with mild soap. Roll suit in towel & squeeze out excess water. Dry flat; avoid washers & dryers. Imported
