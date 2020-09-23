AllModern

Gabi Leaning/ladder Desk

$194.99 $126.00

Buy Now Review It

At AllModern

Just because this desk is small doesn’t mean it’s not a heavy hitter. Its ladder-style design offers plenty of shelf space to store and display items along with a desktop writing surface and a storage nook incorporated underneath. Constructed with a mix of solid and engineered wood, the design is intended to be secured to a wall for total stability. Choose from multiple finish options to best fit your space, but no matter what color you choose, the simple style is sure to work in a variety of homes. Full assembly is required.