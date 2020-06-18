Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
Ciao Lucia
Gabi Cotton Midi Dress
$345.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Moda Operandi
Slip on Composition: 100% cotton Dry clean Made in the USA
Need a few alternatives?
Ciao Lucia
Gabi Cotton Midi Dress
£300.00
from
Moda Operandi
BUY
H&M
Cotton Poplin Dress
£39.99
from
H&M
BUY
Sir
Alena Open-back Linen Midi Dress
£330.00
from
Matches Fashion
BUY
H&M
Crinkled Dress
$39.99
from
H&M
BUY
More from Ciao Lucia
Ciao Lucia
Gabi Cotton Midi Dress
£300.00
from
Moda Operandi
BUY
Ciao Lucia
Ilaria Sleeveless Top
$315.00
from
Need Supply
BUY
Ciao Lucia
Cristina Dress Isola Print
$475.00
from
Ciao Lucia
BUY
Ciao Lucia
Valentina Souvenir Blouse
$335.00
from
Shop Super Street
BUY
More from Dresses
Club Monaco
Half Placket Long Sleeve Midi Dress
£68.70
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Sustainable Maria
Upcycled Minimal Dress
£67.02
from
Etsy
BUY
Noire Brand
Julia Wrap Dress
£71.21
from
Etsy
BUY
endless rose
Lace Combo Dress
£80.50
from
Shopbop
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted