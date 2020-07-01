JW PEI

Gabbi Bag – Purple

$79.00 $59.00

Buy Now Review It

At JW PEI

Pre-ordered Item. Will Be In Stock On June, 25. Bag Type: Vintage Hobo Vegan Leather Faux Suede Lining 10.2'' W × 2.4'' D × 4.7'' H (26cm x 6cm x 12cm) 5.1"(13cm) Handle Drop Magnetic Closure Undetachable Strap (Unadjustable) 1 Interior Pocket Fits All Sizes Of Phones Imported We pledge to donate 20% of proceeds from the SS20 collection to The Mask Fund COVID-19 Response. Each purchase buys 5-10 masks for healthcare workers.