American Apparel

Gabardine Tennis Skirt

$48.00

Buy Now Review It

At American Apparel

An American Apparel icon, this pleated Tennis Skirt shows just the right amount of leg. Features a zipper and button closure on our soft, lightweight Gabardine fabric, a tightly-woven polyester. Fabric & Care • 100% Polyester • Imported Size & Fit • Model is 5'8" and wearing a size S • Classic Fit Please note: The fit of our Tennis Skirt has been updated. The current style has a better fit with more inclusive sizing. Please reference the Size Guide to find your size.