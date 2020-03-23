Theragun

G3pro

$599.00 $449.00

Discover what the G3PRO can do Improve performance & recover faster All it takes is 30 seconds per muscle group to improve muscle strength, flexibility, coordination, and performance. After an intense workout, the G3PRO works deep to relieve soreness and speed up recovery. Fast & effective myofascial release The G3PRO’s 60 lbs of force help release knots, cramps, and spasms without stress on your hands and wrists with the ergonomic multi-grip handle. No stalling. Customize your treatment 6 precisely-engineered Pro Attachments for targeted, area-specific relief. The G3PRO’s Adjustable Arm lets you fully customize your treatment. 2 treatment speeds - our standard, deep treatment speed and a lighter speed for sensitive, sore areas. Industrial-Grade Quality With a new proprietary gearbox and cutting-edge sound insulation, we reduced overall sound by 50% from earlier models. The G3PRO is backed with an industry-leading 2-year warranty, so you can invest in yourself with total confidence.