Lovehoney

G-whizzer 10 Function G-spot Vibrator 7 Inch

$24.99 $14.99

Buy Now Review It

At Lovehoney

Play hard and fast with the G-Whizzer a slimline 10 function G-spot vibrator, designed to seek and satisfy your special internal sweet spot. Smooth and streamlined, it's completely rigid for powerful and precise stimulation every single time. The tip is curved for easy insertion and the vibrations are controlled by the single button on the base. Cycle through 3 speeds and 7 patterns to find the one that best suits you. For the smoothest sensations, coat with water-based lubricant before play.