United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Canada
Lovehoney
G-whizzer 10 Function G-spot Vibrator 7 Inch
$24.99$14.99
At Lovehoney
Play hard and fast with the G-Whizzer a slimline 10 function G-spot vibrator, designed to seek and satisfy your special internal sweet spot. Smooth and streamlined, it's completely rigid for powerful and precise stimulation every single time. The tip is curved for easy insertion and the vibrations are controlled by the single button on the base. Cycle through 3 speeds and 7 patterns to find the one that best suits you. For the smoothest sensations, coat with water-based lubricant before play.
Need a few alternatives?
Pipedream Products
Fetish Fantasy Limited Edition Remote Control Vibrating
$80.00$52.00
fromElla Paradis
Pipedream Products
Fetish Fantasy Limited Edition Remote Control Vibrating
$80.00$52.00
fromElla Paradis
More from Lovehoney
More from Sexual Wellness
Pipedream Products
Fetish Fantasy Limited Edition Remote Control Vibrating
$80.00$52.00
fromElla Paradis
Pipedream Products
Fetish Fantasy Limited Edition Remote Control Vibrating
$80.00$52.00
fromElla Paradis