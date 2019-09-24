Everything you need to transform your shower or bath into a nursing, detoxifying experience.
G.Tox Detox 5 Salt Bath Soak (8 oz): This activated-charcoal-and-coriander bath soak cleanses body and spirit.
G.Tox Himalayan Salt Scalp Scrub Shampoo (0.85 oz): A whipped shampoo made of exfoliating Himalayan salt and hydrating moringa oil to cleanse and moisturize hair.
G.Tox Glacial Marine Clay Body Cleanser (1.35 fl oz): A luxuriously creamy body wash made with essential minerals that leave skin super soft.
G.Tox 5 Salt Detox Body Scrub (0.85 fl oz): A body scrub made with hydrating oils that leave skin both polished and super-moisturized—genius.