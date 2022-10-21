goop

G.tox Himalayan Salt Scalp Scrub Shampoo

goop G.Tox Himalayan Salt Scrub Shampoo "I actually use this as a clarifying shampoo and it's incredible." - Joshua, Credo in-store clean beauty Expert, Chicago This Product Is: an ultra-foamy purifying shampoo + scalp scrub Good for: all hair types from straight and fine, coarse and curly; scalp care Why We Love It: goop G.Tox Himalayan Salt Scrub Shampoo is a unique whipped shampoo made of exfoliating mineral-rich Himalayan pink salt, nourishing cold-pressed moringa oil, and pure unfiltered rosehip oil that purifies hair. The scrub cleanses the hair and scalp of product buildup, dirt, and oil, leaving it both clean and refreshed. The cleansing scent—rosemary, geranium, orange, and peppermint—lingers subtly in hair (and smells amazing as you wash). The scrub is the perfect first step in detoxing your hair and scalp of buildup caused by conventional formulas. About the G.Tox collection: goop believes the skin on our bodies is just as important as the skin on our faces—and should be treated with the same amount of care. The skin on our bodies makes up 95% of our surface area, so it’s critical to nurture. goop created this collection of body essentials to refine and elevate the senses.