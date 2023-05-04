United States
Glossier
G Suit
$22.00
At Glossier
Suit yourself. If you wear nothing else today, wear this lip. Whether it’s your birthday suit, business suit, or somewhere in between, G Suit is all you need to feel dressed up with its soft buttery formula, demi-matte finish, and opaque coverage in one swipe. The luxurious formula floats over lips and remains comfortable and flexible throughout wear, while a rich emollient oil blend keeps pigment from sinking into lips for a smooth, soft-focus effect. Chic, polished, and here to be noticed, it’s the perfect addition to your lip wardrobe. Available in nine made-to-be-noticed shades.