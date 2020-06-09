Lonove

G Spot Vibrator Clitoral Vibrator With Removable Bullet

$18.96

Buy Now Review It

● LONOVE unique vibrator uses orgasmic licking technology to simulate a licking sensation, encircling your clit and vibrating tongue targeting vaginal g-spot for intense and high frequency stimulation. Let you experience an unprecedented mixed orgasm. ● LONOVE Realistic oral sex vibrator, it made of quality soft smooth silicone materials ,just like lover’s tongue , lick tease, and stimulate your sensitive G spot, clitoris breast nipples ass pussy and where you need it. ● 10 different modes of vibration allow you to continuously convert and give your the most fabulous sensory stimulation and multiple orgasm. Water based lubricant is suggested. ● Portable for use & USB rechargeable, smooth and odorless. Whisper quiet. Easy to Clean. It will be the best sex toy for couple and solo fun. ● Discreet Packing and please contact us if you have any questions.