Svakom

G-spot Vibrator

$39.99 $33.66

Buy Now Review It

Easy to Clean Body-safe Silicone - SvakomAmy is made of silicone, soft and smooth and silky. Ipx7 waterproof. Suggest to pair it with Svakom water based lube Find Spot in Just 3 Seconds - Ergonomic design and features a 6.7 inch length and a 23.5 elegant curve, Amy 5 different patterns and 5 different speeds, and find the vibe Solo Play and Stimulate Couples Pleasure - Amy vibrator is easy to use with simple button that lights while in use, which makes it easy to operate in the dark Whisper Quiet Rechargeable - charging 1.5hours and 2 hours use. The sound will not exceed 50 decibels Discreet Package - Svakom Amy adult sensory sex toy comes in lightweight and discreet packaging. Only over 18 years old can use this product