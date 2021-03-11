Luxeluv

G Spot Vibrator

$33.99 $21.69

DISCREET PACKAGING & 100% REFUND GUARANTEE - We are committed to total customer satisfaction. That's why we ensure discreet delivery of your purchase, and offer you a 60 day money-back guarantee. All of our vibrating dildo also include a one year warranty. REVOLUTIONARY SILICONE VIBRATOR - We use only the highest quality liquid silicone and the result is velvet-soft and squishy to the touch. This personal vibrator is powered by a durable tungsten stainless steel motor for deep vibrations. Its bendable design molds to your shape for endless pleasure without the discomfort sometimes associated with hard materials. HEALTHY & STRONG VIBRATION - Vibrators have been known to lead to numbness and even a dependency on hard vibrations to reach orgasm. We believe in keeping organic sex exciting, which is why we've designed a liquid silicone dildo vibrator that feels more life-like than ever. Enjoy an extraordinary orgasm without reducing the sensitivity of your vagina. EASY TO CLEAN MAGNETIC CHARGER DESIGN - Our sex toys magnetic USB charging system enables lightening quick recharging, and leaves the toy completely seamless, This g-spot vibrator is waterproof and rechargerable,therefore extremely easy to clean. Use this women vibrator with a water-based lube. To clean, use warm water and mild soap, or adlut toys cleaner. STORAGE FOR SAFE KEEPING - This small vibrator comes with its very own simple white case so you can pack it away discreetly. It's also a hygienic way to store your toy so you won't need to clean it again before use! No risk purchase! Our well made vibrator covered a 60days unconditional money back or replace guarantee, and 1 year manufacturer’s warranty. For any questions, please let our friendly customer service team know and we will work with you to make things right! Product specifications: Material: 18 degree liquid Silicone Motor: Strong tungsten stainless steel motor Charging type: Magnetic USB rechargeable Total Length: 7" Working voltage: 3.7V Capacity of battery: 200mA Charing time: 1.5 hours, duration time: 1.5 hours. Package included: 1x Vibrator 1x Magetic USB plug 1x Neutral white ABS case 1x Manual How to get start ? Press and hold button for 3s to switch on the vibrator, coating water base lube on the sex toys, explore different vibration patterns by click button, press and hold button to turn off it. How to clean ? Please rinse your toy under running water ( tempreture lower than 60℃ ) and dry it with a clean cloth. *Please use water base lube and water base cleaner only.