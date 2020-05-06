Pure Love

G-spot Silicone Rabbit Vibrator

$31.90

STRONG & SILENT - Twenty different functions and intensities while remaining quiet enough for discreet use. EASY TO USE - Two large easy to press buttons control the toy, buttons light up for use in the dark. DUAL STIMULATION - The smooth, rounded head of the shaft is curved for G-spot stimulation and tapered for comfortability. The clitoral vibrator is uniquely shaped to fit snug over the clitoris for an intense and heighten experience. PREMIUM MATERIALS - A full body of high-quality silicone. Easy to clean and maintain. VERSATILE FOR MORE PLEASURE – Soft and flexible for perfect positioning to fully satisfy. This vibrator is a new way to experience the sought-after features of a high-end luxury vibrator more affordably. With its superior engineering, it can provide intense vibrations with water-resistant features, seductive shapes and beautiful colors opening the doors of pleasure to anyone. Rabbit vibrators provide a dual stimulation experience like nothing you have ever felt before. Its hooded external stimulator completely surrounds the clitoris for a fully encompassing vibration, which hits all the right spots. The firm and equally flexible design can also be positioned for added G-Spot stimulation. Water-resistant, and rechargeable. This vibrator truly works in harmony with your needs and desires. The firm handle also has a light-up silicone button which controls the on/off feature and all vibration functions. Features: - Incremental Speed Control - Easy to Press Buttons - 20 Functions - Travel Lock - Water-Resistant - Rechargeable - Made with Soft-Touch Silicone - Favourite Function Memory