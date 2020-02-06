PALOQUETH

G Spot Rabbit Vibrator Adult Sex Toy With Bunny Ears For Clitoris Stimulation

$39.99 $25.99

Buy Now Review It

✔ Smooth and rounded, the head of this dildo vibrator is ergonomically angled to hit your elusive pleasure zone with ease, while a pair of bunny ears sit in prime position to stimulate your clitoris with scintillating vibrations. ✔ It adds that fun twist to the bedroom and is also waterproof if you want a friend with you in your next bath, that is sometimes much needed, this sex toy for women can easily become your best friend and is so worth the price. ✔ If you're looking for discreet play, you can not go wrong with this g spot vibrator. It's whisper quiet that you can't hear it in the next room with the door closed, even in a house with thin walls. ✔ As 70% of women can climax with direct clitoral stimulation, a personal vibrator with this dual stimulation can cause a blended orgasm! Check out our bunny rabbit if you think a rabbit vibrator is exactly what you are looking for! ✔It's USB charged, so there's no need to worry about the batteries running low or out when you're in the need of a little release. It comes with 1 charging cord & is super simple to charge and power up.