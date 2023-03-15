LUUVEE

G-spot Finger Bullet Vibrator

$27.99 $19.99

Buy Now Review It

Waterproof: Our vibrator is waterproof so that you can use it without place limitations. Rechargable: Our adult toys come with magnetic rechargeable cable. The charging time is about 1-1.5 Hours. 9 Vibrations: The adult bullet vibrator has 9 modes to meet customer different needs. Just to choose your favorite speed. Easy to operate: Hold on the vibrator button for 3 seconds, then short press it to switch modes easily. Discreet Packaging Box: We have nice packaging box without any marked words to keep your privacy. Please do not worry.