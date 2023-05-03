LUUVEE

G-spot Bullet Vibrator For Precision Stimulation

$25.99 $13.99

Buy Now Review It

【Soft and Comfortable Bullet Vibrator】Our vibrator has smooth tip designed for precision stimulation but will not hurt while using. 【Powerful and Quiet Vibrator with 9 Modes】 The amazingly strong vibrator features 9 different settings - many choices for you to try. 【Easy to operate】Hold on the button for 3 seconds, then short press to switch the modes easily. 【Waterproof & Rechargeable】 The vibrator is completely waterproof; it also comes with rechargeable cable, so you can take it with you almost anywhere. 【Discreet Packaging Box】 All our adult toys are packed with a nice box without any words to keep your privacy. Please do not worry.