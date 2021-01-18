G-Plan

G Plan Fresco End Coffee Table/bedside

£85.00

The G-Plan brand was launched in the 50s and defined modern furniture from then until the 70s. In those days 'G-Plan' was a generic term for modern furniture in the way we still use 'Hoover' for vacuum cleaners. G-Plan was not cheap, but it was the brand most people aspired to own. After many years of neglect, a new generation is discovering G-Plan again, with Vintage pieces commanding high prices. People are finding that furniture from the 50s, 60s and 70s, particularly G-Plan, was better made than modern ( disposable ) furniture and looks stunning in a modern setting. Some of G-Plan's earliest marketing suggested buying a coffee table as a wedding present, so that the happy couple could begin their G-Plan collection. Today a coffee table is a good piece to start a collection of retro furniture with too; it brings a touch of style to any room and G-Plan coffee tables were some of the most stylish pieces of furniture of what is now regarded as the retro era. This table almost certainly came from a truly iconic classic teak nest of tables, super chic with curved frames and smooth tops, edged in contrasting afromosia, great grain detail and a deep colour. In good, vintage, condition, we have cleaned, de-greased and re-oiled this table, ready for your mid-century home. The Astro/Fresco nest are incredibly popular due to their functionality and good looks - take this opportunity to own just one! Approximate Measurements L. 50 cm – W. 50 cm – H. 50 cm Our Delivery Policy Safely delivering items you purchase in a timely fashion is both our priority and also one of the most challenging aspects of our business. Where possible, we would prefer to hand deliver, either by ourselves or via our dedicated courier. This ensures that your purchases arrive in exactly the condition they were in when you purchased them, as accurately described on our site. Grouping these deliveries together, which both saves you cost and also benefits the environment, you should expect delivery to be within 1 to 3 weeks of you placing the order. We will contact you directly with a firm delivery date and advise you in advance of a two hour delivery window. We offer free delivery on some items within 15 miles of Cambridge and also throughout mainland UK on some items advertised. Where free delivery applies, it is most likely to be hand or courier delivered, so expect it to be between 1 and 3 weeks. Our minimum packaging and delivery cost is £30; larger, heavier, or multiple items, or for outreaching areas of the UK, are likely to be significantly more expensive. For multiple purchases, we will happily discount. We are able to package and export items beyond mainland UK and have done so as far afield as Hong Kong and New Zealand. Please contact us directly for a tailored quotation. When ordering, please supply us with your email address and mobile phone number, so we may liaise directly with you regarding delivery. Please advise if there are any delivery restrictions that will apply (such as access, parking restrictions etc.). Please note that if we are unable to deliver on a pre-arranged day, you will be charged the full delivery fee for re-delivery.