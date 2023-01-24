FYY

Electronic Organizer, Travel Cable Organizer Bag

$12.99

Buy Now Review It

Dimensions: The Size of the cable storage travel case: 7.5" x 4.3" x 2.2". Compact size and lightweight make it easy to carry and put into your backpack, handbags or laptop bag without taking much space. Suitable for family use and daily organization. Quality Material: This electronic organizer travel case made of high quality durable waterproof oxford and soft sponge inside to secure your gadgets in place and deliver a quick access whenever you want, a perfect case protects your electronics accessories. Double Layers Design: The electronics storage bag has 2 layers interior compartment with enough space to take in your cords, cables, USB drive, cellphone, charger, mouse, flash drive, and other accessories. Practical and Convenient: Comes with a comfortable hand strap for easy carrying; You may carry it in your hand when heading out. Durable and smooth zipper closure keeps your favorite device securely, convenient for you to have quick access to the items inside the case. Portable and Lightweight: The small size and lightweight design durable cable organizer pouch is a perfect choice when going on holiday, business trip, travel, office, school. Great gift for yourself also a nice share with families and friends. (No include cords, electronic accessories)